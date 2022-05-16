Left Menu

Southwest monsoon advances further into South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea

The Southwest monsoon advanced further into parts of South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Nicobar Islands, and the Andaman Sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 22:39 IST
Southwest monsoon advances further into South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Southwest monsoon advanced further into parts of South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Nicobar Islands, and the Andaman Sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. "Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of South Bay of Bengal, most part of Andaman Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea today," IMD tweeted.

The Northern Limit of Southwest Monsoon passes through 5°N/80°E, 8°N/85°E, 11°N/90°E, Long Islands, and 14.8°N/97.5°E, it added. Conditions are favorable for further advancement of the Southwest monsoon into some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, entire parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman Islands, and some parts of East-central Bay of Bengal during the next 2 days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

The north-south trough is likely to persist from Bihar to south Tamilnadu across north Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, and interior Karnataka now run from northeast Madhya Pradesh to north Interior Tamilnadu across Vidarbha and Interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022