Mumbai: Siblings arrested for raping Dharavi woman

Mumbai Police arrested two persons on Monday for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in the Dharavi area of the city. According to Mumbai Police, the incident took place in the early morning of May 10 when the two accused barged into the woman's house and raped her at knife point.

Police said both the accused were wearing masks at the time of the crime to hide their identity. They also made a video of the woman. Mumbai Police started an investigation from the CCTV footage of the area and scanned more than 100 CCTV footage to get a lead. Eventually both the accused were arrested on Monday.

The accused Anil Chavan (19) and Nilesh Chavan (20) are brothers and residents of Vile Parle. Police produced both of them to court. Court sent them to Police custody till May 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)