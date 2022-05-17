A senior commander of Ukrainian fighters holed up beneath the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol besieged by Russian forces said he was fulfilling orders to save the lives of service personnel, an apparent indication that the long siege there was coming to an end. DIPLOMACY

* Vladimir Putin said there was no threat to Russia if Sweden and Finland joined NATO - the war's biggest strategic consequence so far. But the Russian president's unexpectedly calm reaction came with a warning that Moscow would respond to any military build-up in the alliance's new Nordic members. * EU foreign ministers failed in their effort to pressure Hungary to lift its veto of a proposed oil embargo on Russia, with Lithuania saying the bloc was being "held hostage by one member state". But the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said they had agreed on 500 million euros more for arms purchases in support of Kyiv.

FIGHTING, CIVILIANS * Russia said it had agreed to evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the steel works in Mariupol to a medical facility in the Russian-controlled town of Novoazovsk.

* Ukraine said troops defending its second-largest city, Kharkiv, had repelled Russian forces and advanced as far as the border with Russia. Reuters could not immediately verify Ukraine's battlefield account. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the achievement and thanked the troops. * Nine civilians were killed by Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, the region's governor said. Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

* Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra returned home after an emotional Eurovision Song Contest victory. Frontman Oleh Psiuk said he hoped to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the war effort by selling the Eurovision trophy. ECONOMY

* The war and resulting surge in energy and commodity prices will slash economic growth in Europe and boost inflation to record levels, the European Commission forecast. * McDonald's Corp, whose arrival in Russia was an emblem of the Cold War's end, said it would sell all its restaurants there.

* Renault said it would sell its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz to a Russian science institute, reportedly for just one rouble, with a six-year option to buy it back. * Zelenskiy said he had discussed the need for financial support for Ukraine's economy with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva.

QUOTES * "It is terrifying that St Petersburg and the Leningrad region will be so close to NATO's bases," said St Petersburg resident Natalia Vostrikova.

* "They are in hell. They receive new wounds every day. They are without legs or arms, exhausted, without medicines." Natalia Zaritskaya, wife of a member of the Azov Battalion, describes conditions at the steel works. (Compiled by Nick Macfie and Catherine Evans, editing by Cynthia Osterman and Rosalba O'Brien)

