KTR slams PM Modi over promise of 'Acche Din'

Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday took jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eighth anniversary of the latter's promise of "Acche Din".

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-05-2022 08:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 08:00 IST
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eighth anniversary of the latter's promise of "Acche Din". Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president took to Twitter to post of PM Modi's tweet of May 16, 2014 and said, "Dear Modi Ji, 8 years ago on this very day, you had promised Achhe Din."

Slamming further, he said, "What your Govt has delivered- Rupee at its Lowest (against dollar) Rs 77.80, highest unemployment in 45 years, highest inflation in 30 years, highest LPG price in the world, worst economy in 42 years. Well done Sir." Earlier, KTR lashed out at the Centre for asking the States to reduce VAT (value-added tax) on fuel, and demanded the central government to scrap the Cess on petrol and diesel across the country.

TRS leader held the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Centre responsible for the rising prices of petrol and diesel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

