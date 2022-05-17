Left Menu

Trying to create communal trouble: K'taka Cong leader on Jamia Masjid row

After activists of the right-wing organisation on Monday filed a memorandum to allow worship of the Anjaneya idol at Jamia Masjid in Karnataka's Mandya city, the state Congress working president Eshwar Khandre claimed that the activists are trying to "create communal trouble."

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-05-2022 08:26 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 08:26 IST
Karnataka Congress working president Eshwar Khandre. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After activists of the right-wing organisation on Monday filed a memorandum to allow worship of the Anjaneya idol at Jamia Masjid in Karnataka's Mandya city, the state Congress working president Eshwar Khandre claimed that the activists are trying to "create communal trouble." Speaking to ANI, Eshwar Khandre, State Congress Working President said, "They are trying to create communal trouble... I condemn it and appeal to people to maintain peace."

In the wake of the Gyanvapi Masjid vs Shringar Gauri row, activists of the right-wing organisations on Monday filed a memorandum with the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya seeking permission for Hindus to offer prayers at the mosque, which they claimed stands over the ruins of a Hanuman temple. The activists claimed the structure had been originally a temple that was converted into a mosque. They demanded permission to perform puja in the mosque.

The activists claimed that Jamia Masjid has been built on the Anjaneya Temple. They also claimed that there is historical proof that the mosque was Anjaneya Temple. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

