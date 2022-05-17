Left Menu

Badrinath Dham Yatra resumes after weather clears

The movement of pilgrims to and from Badrinath Dham, which was suspended on Monday after heavy rainfall, has resumed today morning.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 17-05-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 09:52 IST
Badrinath Dham Yatra resumes after weather clears
Badrinath Dham Yatra resumes . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The movement of pilgrims to and from Badrinath Dham, which was suspended on Monday after heavy rainfall, has resumed today morning. "As soon as the weather cleared, 115 vehicles left Badrinath Dham this morning. The movement of passengers has started for Badrinath Dham" said Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana on Tuesday.

The movement of pilgrims was suspended amid heavy rainfall followed by falling stones near Hanuman Chatti. Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said, "Due to heavy rains last night, movement of passengers were banned due to the falling of stones from the rock in Baldoda ahead of Hanuman Chatti on Badrinath National Highway and rising water in Lambagad drain."

Pilgrims going to Badrinath Dham were stopped at Pipalkoti, Chamoli, Nandprayag, Karnprayag and Gauchar, Govindghat. The administration ensured lodging arrangements and also took care of their food and water, added the District Magistrate.

Located in Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of Alaknanda River, Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath.

It is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand. It is open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November). Char Dhams draw lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022