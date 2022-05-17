Left Menu

Vaishno Devi: After fire incident, helicopter services resume from Katra

After a brief pause for a day, the Helicopter services in Katra have resumed on Tuesday after the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board suspended it due to the strong winds and low visibility in Trikuta hills.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra, J-K (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The development was announced hours after a fire broke out in the forest area of Trikuta mountain near Mata Vaishno Devi late Sunday evening. It was noted that the fire that occurred near the Sanji Chhat helipad was brought under control to a great extent, but the Shrine Board suspended the helicopter service to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

According to the shrine board's CEO, Anshul Garg, the fire erupted in the Trikuta forest range in Jammu's Reasi (where the Vaishno Devi shrine is located). The fire had no impact on the pilgrimage but damaged the forest cover. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

