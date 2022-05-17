Rescue work resumes in TN quarry, CM announces solatium

The work to rescue 2 workers who are still trapped in a stone quarry in southern Tamil Nadu resumed on Tuesday after a pause and Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 15 lakh each to the families of 2 deceased workers. Intense efforts are on to rescue the workers in the mishap site and the National Disaster Response Force and police and fire personnel are continuing the rescue operation, Stalin said. A solatium of Rs 15 lakh each would be provided to the families of two deceased workers, he said in a statement. While the government would provide Rs 10 lakh, the remainder of the assistance shall be borne by a welfare board for workers.

As many as 6 workers were trapped in rubble after huge boulders fell on them on the night of May 14 in the 300 feet deep stone quarry at Adaimidhippankulam in Tirunelveli District.

Subsequently, 3 workers were brought out by NDRF personnel and one of them succumbed to his injuries and the other two were being treated in a hospital. While the body of another worker was taken out of the debris late Monday night after halting rescue operations for sometime, 2 more workers continue to be stuck under mounds of rock fragments. The body of the fourth worker was pulled out by a National Disaster Response Force team, assisted by police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel. On Monday, officials had said that the work to rescue workers was put on hold considering 'unstable rocky upper surface'. It was continued later and the body of the worker was brought out.

