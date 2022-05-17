Left Menu

Russia says fertilizer producers trying to fulfill contacts

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 15:41 IST
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian fertilizer producers were trying to fulfill contracts despite Western sanctions against them, which posed a risk to global food security.

Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was responding to a question about a reported proposal by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Russia allows the shipment of some Ukrainian grain to alleviate a global food crisis in return for facilitation of Russian and Belarusian exports of potash fertilizer, currently restricted under sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

But Peskov said Ukrainian ports were heavily mined, and that removing the mines would be a very complex operation.

