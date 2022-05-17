Finland's Gasum to take Gazprom Export to arbitration over payments

Finland's state-owned energy provider Gasum said on Tuesday it would take its dispute over rouble payments with Russia's Gazprom Export to arbitration proceedings.

Gasum said it will not accept Gazprom Export's demand to pay in roubles for its gas supplies to Finland and therefore anticipates that gas flows to Finland could be halted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)