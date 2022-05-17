Left Menu

Finland's Gasum to take Gazprom Export to arbitration over payments

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 17-05-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 16:11 IST
Finland's Gasum to take Gazprom Export to arbitration over payments
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Finland

Finland's state-owned energy provider Gasum said on Tuesday it would take its dispute over rouble payments with Russia's Gazprom Export to arbitration proceedings.

Gasum said it will not accept Gazprom Export's demand to pay in roubles for its gas supplies to Finland and therefore anticipates that gas flows to Finland could be halted.

