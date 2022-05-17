U.S. to suggest tariffs on Russian oil as alternative to embargoes - officials

U.S. Treasury officials said on Tuesday they plan to propose the idea of European countries imposing tariffs on Russian oil at a Group of Seven finance ministers meeting this week, as a faster alternative to an outright oil embargo.

EU officials are now considering a phased embargo on Russian oil in response to Moscow's war in Ukraine, but concerns from eastern European countries about supply represents a major obstacle to the plans.

The tariff mechanism would be designed to keep Russian oil on the market but limit the amount of revenue that can flow to Moscow from exports, the Treasury officials told reporters in Brussels ahead of the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting later this week.

