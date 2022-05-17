Left Menu

Putin says impossible for some EU countries to fully ditch Russian oil

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 17:58 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that it was impossible for some European countries, which are heavily reliant on energy from Russia, to completely shun Russian oil.

Speaking at a televised meeting with domestic oil managers and government officials, Putin also said that Western sanctions and a possible embargo on Russian oil had resulted in an increase in global oil prices.

