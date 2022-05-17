Putin says impossible for some EU countries to fully ditch Russian oil
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 17:58 IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that it was impossible for some European countries, which are heavily reliant on energy from Russia, to completely shun Russian oil.
Speaking at a televised meeting with domestic oil managers and government officials, Putin also said that Western sanctions and a possible embargo on Russian oil had resulted in an increase in global oil prices.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
