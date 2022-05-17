Left Menu

Trade war with EU is unlikely, says UK PM Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 18:19 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
A trade war with the European Union is unlikely, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday when asked about his government's plans to tear up parts of the post-Brexit divorce deal.

Asked if the country could afford a trade war with the EU, he said: "I don't think that is likely, but what we have to fix is the problems with the Northern Ireland political situation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

