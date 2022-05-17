Trade war with EU is unlikely, says UK PM Johnson

A trade war with the European Union is unlikely, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday when asked about his government's plans to tear up parts of the post-Brexit divorce deal.

Asked if the country could afford a trade war with the EU, he said: "I don't think that is likely, but what we have to fix is the problems with the Northern Ireland political situation."

