* The defenders of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol changed the course of the war with Russia by holding out for 82 days, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said, adding that they had interrupted Russia's operation to seize swathes of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine. * More than 250 Ukrainian fighters have surrendered after weeks holed up in the labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels below Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks as the most devastating siege of Russia's war in Ukraine draws to a close.

* A Russian lawmaker taking part in peace talks with Kyiv said that Russia should consider the death penalty for what he called nationalist fighters from Ukraine's Azov regiment. * Eight people were killed and 12 wounded in a Russian airstrike on the village of Desna in the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv, the regional emergency service said.

* A village in Russia's western province of Kursk bordering Ukraine came under Ukrainian fire, regional Governor Roman Starovoit said, but there were no injuries. DIPLOMACY

* Russia and Ukraine are not holding talks "in any form", the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as saying. "Ukraine has practically withdrawn from the negotiation process," Interfax quoted Rudenko as saying. * Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Finland and Sweden joining NATO would probably make "not much difference" as the two countries had long participated in the alliance's military drills.

* The U.S. Senate voted to advance $40 billion more aid for Ukraine in its war against Russia, setting the stage for a vote on the bill possibly later this week. ECONOMY

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for U.S. allies to step up financial support for Ukraine, saying that funds announced so far would not be sufficient for the country's short-term needs. * German Finance Minister Christian Lindner is open to the idea of seizing Russian state assets to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine, he said in an interview with German business daily Handelsblatt and three other European newspapers.

* G7 finance ministers want to put together a 15 billion euro ($15.80 billion) aid package for Ukraine at their meeting in Bonn this week, a senior German government official said. * The European Commission said opening accounts in roubles at a Russian bank to pay for gas would breach the bloc's sanctions against Moscow after Brussels released updated guidance on how companies can legally keep buying Russian fuel.

* U.S. Treasury officials said on Tuesday they plan to propose at this week's G7 finance meeting that European countries impose tariffs on Russian oil, as a faster alternative to an outright oil embargo. QUOTES

"We hope that we will be able to save the lives of our guys," Zelenskiy said in an early morning address. "There are severely wounded ones among them. They're receiving care. Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes alive."

