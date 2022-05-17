U.S. House members ask Meta to address pro-Russian disinformation on Facebook in Slovakia
Members of the U.S. House intelligence committee sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg this week asking Facebook to address what it called pro-Russian disinformation on the company's platforms in Slovakia, the committee said in a statement on Tuesday.
