Saudi calls for balanced energy transition to keep markets stable

Saudi Arabia's cabinet said on Tuesday it was important to conduct the world's energy transition in a balanced way to keep markets and the global economy stable, the state news agency SPA reported.

SPA said King Salman bin Abdulaziz chaired a virtual cabinet meeting, the first since he was discharged from hospital on Sunday. State TV showed the king, who heads one of the world's biggest oil producers, for a few seconds looking at a big screen.

