Left Menu

Saudi calls for balanced energy transition to keep markets stable

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 19:18 IST
Saudi calls for balanced energy transition to keep markets stable

Saudi Arabia's cabinet said on Tuesday it was important to conduct the world's energy transition in a balanced way to keep markets and the global economy stable, the state news agency SPA reported.

SPA said King Salman bin Abdulaziz chaired a virtual cabinet meeting, the first since he was discharged from hospital on Sunday. State TV showed the king, who heads one of the world's biggest oil producers, for a few seconds looking at a big screen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022