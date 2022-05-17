Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao leaves for London en route Davos

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Tuesday departed for London to participate in various meetings organised by UK India Business Council (UKIBC).

From there he will leave for Davos, Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) from May 22-26.

''Off to the United Kingdom for three days to attend meetings organised by @UKIBC and from there on to Davos to attend the world economic forum from 22-26th May. Lots of meetings lined up and hectic activity ahead,'' Rama Rao tweeted.

During his official visit, the Minister will be attending a series of meetings with leadership of several renowned companies and two round tables organised by UKIBC in the UK, an official release said.

The Minister will also interact with a few prominent pharma, food processing and automotive industry leaders. During the visit, the delegation will showcase Telangana as an investment destination for global companies, it said.

Year-on-year, WEF has proved to be a great platform for Telangana to make its presence felt amidst the top leaders from across the globe and attract investment flow into the state, according to the release.

Referring to Rama Rao, Borge Brende, president, WEF had earlier said, ''Your leadership in transforming Telangana into a technology powerhouse is noteworthy. Telangana's role will be crucial in making India the global hub for innovation and technology.'' The Minister will also be meeting over 35 business leaders from across the globe on the sidelines of the event in bilateral meetings to discuss the potential of growth and the ease of doing business in Telangana. Several investments are expected to be clinched during this period for the state of Telangana, the release said.

Telangana has also set up a state-of-the-art lounge in Davos where it will host several of the world's leaders, will showcase to the global audience the life and growth opportunities in the state, and hold discussions on important topics for India and the world to ponder on. The government looks forward to bringing attention on Telangana at a global scale, attracting investments, and helping realise the state’s long-term goals through participation in the WEF annual meeting.

