Left Menu

Saudi king chairs cabinet as ministers call for balanced energy shift

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 19:57 IST
Saudi king chairs cabinet as ministers call for balanced energy shift

Saudi Arabia's king chaired a virtual cabinet meeting on Monday for the first time since being discharged from hospital this week, during which the government of one of the world's biggest oil producers called for a balanced global energy transition.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz, 86, was briefly shown on state television looking at a big screen, the first such cabinet meeting since the monarch was discharged on Sunday. The cabinet said it was important to conduct the world's energy transition in a balanced way to keep markets and the global economy stable, the state news agency SPA reported.

The king was discharged from King Faisal Specialist Hospital after taking time to rest on doctors' advice following a colonoscopy last week, state media had previously reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022