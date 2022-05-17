Left Menu

Four EU countries to increase offshore wind power capacity tenfold

Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark will on Wednesday announce a joint pledge to build at least 150 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind in the North Sea by 2050, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told Danish daily Jyllands-Posten.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 17-05-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 23:52 IST
Four EU countries to increase offshore wind power capacity tenfold
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark will on Wednesday announce a joint pledge to build at least 150 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind in the North Sea by 2050, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told Danish daily Jyllands-Posten. This would be an almost tenfold increase in the European Union's offshore wind capacity and comes as the bloc tries to wean itself of planet-warming fossil fuels and its dependency on Russian energy.

"If we are to harvest all the wind that can be harvested in the North Sea, we will have to do it together," Frederiksen told Jyllands-Posten. The declaration will be signed at an offshore wind summit in Denmark on Wednesday where the European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will participate among others.

The Danish Prime Minister's office confirmed Frederiksen's comments but declined to comment further when contacted by Reuters. The EU Commission targets 300 GW of wind at sea by 2050 up from the roughly 16 GW installed today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global
2
U.S. Congress panel to hold first UFO hearings in half a century

U.S. Congress panel to hold first UFO hearings in half a century

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clashes; Golf-Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clas...

 Global
4
SpiceJet appoints Anil Singla as its head of Engineering

SpiceJet appoints Anil Singla as its head of Engineering

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022