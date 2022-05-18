Left Menu

Blinken to highlight food security in U.N. meetings

Blinken will meet on May 18 with senior officials from 10 countries in Africa and with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Turkey, the State Department said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2022 05:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 05:19 IST
Blinken to highlight food security in U.N. meetings
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to New York this week to chair a United Nations meeting on food security and discuss its link with conflict with the Security Council, the State Department said on Tuesday. Blinken will meet on May 18 with senior officials from 10 countries in Africa and with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Turkey, the State Department said. He will then chair a "Global Food Security Call to Action" at the United Nations, it added.

On May 19, Blinken will chair a meeting of the Security Council that will feature "an open debate focusing on the critical links between conflict and food security", the State Department said. After the debate, Blinken will meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "to discuss the global response to the acute human suffering in and around Ukraine," the State Department added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clashes; Golf-Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clas...

 Global
4
U.S. Congress panel to hold first UFO hearings in half a century

U.S. Congress panel to hold first UFO hearings in half a century

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022