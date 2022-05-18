Mosque row: Places of Worship Act result of Cong's appeasement politics, says BJP Leader

Amid the Gyanvapi mosque controversy, Chhattisgarh BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal accused the Congress of playing appeasement politics and alleged that the matter is the result of PV Narasimha Rao government's The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 Bill. "Due to appeasement politics, Congress' PV Narasimha Rao govt brought Bill (Places of Worship Act). Lord Shiva was worshipped in Gyanvapi before 2001 but because of that Bill, Namaz started. Even today 'Nandi Maharaj' sits in front of the mosque", said Brijmohan Agrawal.

The three-day-long court-monitored videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi concluded on Monday. The Hindu petitioner in the case, Sohan Lal Arya on Monday claimed that the committee found a Shivling at the complex. Arya, who accompanied the court commission for the mosque survey, said that they have found "conclusive evidence".

Taking a dig at the Congress Government in Chhattisgarh, Agarwal said, "The volume frequency of Azaan speakers has been reduced in other states. Congress party should make it clear whether the Bhupesh Baghel government will issue the order on the same lines in the state." The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12 gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

A case was filed against Raj Thackeray when he appealed to people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in the areas where loudspeakers are used for 'Azaan'. The Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath removed unauthorized loudspeakers from religious places and set the volume of loudspeakers to permissible limits across the state. The Basavaraj Bommai government in Karnataka, on May 11, also issued an order on the use of loudspeakers following the azaan and Hanuman Chalisa row. (ANI)

