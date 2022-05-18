TAFE ROPED IN D'ART TO DELIVER EICHER'S GLOBAL RETAIL IDENTITY

BHOPAL, India , May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D'Art Design roped in by TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited) – World's third-largest Tractor Manufacturer has delivered Eicher Tractors Global Retail Identity in conjunction with their dealership accompaniments for their newly added product 'Prima G3'. Eicher with a legacy of over 60 years, was constantly striving to pertain to the turbulence posed by its national and international counterparts.

Eicher's Prima G3 is primarily a premium segment launch created with aced technologies to facilitate growth in the agriculture industry. With 'Naye India ka Naya Tractor', TAFE is all set to emboss Prima G3 with new-age farming and farmers.

Mallika Srinivasan, CMD – TAFE along with the senior panel announced to launch of 200 dealership store rollouts with D'Art across India. Also, she added, Design has glued the overall aesthetics with brand ethos in a way that the perception of the product is perceived in the way the brand had thought in the first place. With the specifics of lighting, and design language. All the elements were perfectly supporting the brand stature.

Felicitating the design at the launch of Eicher's New Retail Identity, Mr. Syed Shahnawaz - Global Director – Marketing, D'ART added, ''There is a perception in the Indian context whenever we tried to do in the rural segment, it has to be basic. Because farmers don't understand tech, their exposure to the world is lesser. Eicher came with the version of the new age farmer as it is literate and knows how to use the complex tech for new-age organic farming. Hence, delivering the platform which matches the tonality of new-age farmers and creating the whole persona of retail in the environment was a highly challenging task. As the result of the launch, the farmers were amazed and delighted with the fact that yes, we have got our due now.'' Mirroring the same, the retail identity resonates with the experience that was reinforced with the dealership. D'Art weaved the design story in a way that the dealership, product, and brand remained intact in the consumer's mind. Eicher's newly launched retail identity is just a synonym of their growth that is forecasted in high spirits.

About D'Art D'Art Pvt Ltd (https://www.dartdesign.in) is a classic amalgamation of DESIGN and MANUFACTURING services, a complete 'RETAIL DESIGN AGENCY' serving since 2014, expanding business both nationally and internationally, aims to deliver excellent design for client's growth and ensures timely execution with a dedicated team and resources believe that the root of our success goes hand in hand with client's success and satisfaction.

MEDIA CONTACT Rachhna GP Worldwide Marketing Facilitator rachhna@dartdesign.in Ph: +91-7982039758 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1820606/D_art_Eicher.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1820616/D_ART_Logo_1.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)