Israel delivers helmets, vests to emergency and civilian groups in Ukraine

Israel has delivered 2,000 helmets and 500 protective vests for emergency and civilian organisations in Ukraine, Israel's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz last month said he would authorize the delivery of helmets and vests, signaling a shift in Israel's position on providing such equipment. It follows a request by Ukraine for the supplies.

