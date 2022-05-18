J-K: Udhampur's Tanday Park make arrangements for animals to beat heat

To beat the scorching heat, the Jammu and Kashmir Wild Life Protection Authorities have made special arrangements for animals in Udhampur's Tanday Park. "With the prolonged dry spell and forest fires, we ensure to enrich their diet; provide watermelon, cucumber, agro-feed, green fodder and a 24-hour water supply," said Sunil Bhardwaj, a Forest Guard.

There are 32 spotted deer, two Barking Deer, and one Goral Deer in the Tanday Park, added Bhardwaj. Besides the deer, arrangements have also been made to protect animals, and reptiles from rising temperatures.

"We sprinkle water in sheds to cool them and the animals are comfortable sitting inside the sheds during the scorching heat", Bhardwaj added. Amid the rising temperature, last week Ahmedabad zoo and Puducherry Forests Department authorities also said that they have made arrangements to protect animals from heat. (ANI)

