Left Menu

J-K: Udhampur's Tanday Park make arrangements for animals to beat heat

To beat the scorching heat, the Jammu and Kashmir Wild Life Protection Authorities have made special arrangements for animals in Udhampur's Tanday Park.

ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-05-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 13:48 IST
J-K: Udhampur's Tanday Park make arrangements for animals to beat heat
Deer in Udhampur's Tanday Park. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To beat the scorching heat, the Jammu and Kashmir Wild Life Protection Authorities have made special arrangements for animals in Udhampur's Tanday Park. "With the prolonged dry spell and forest fires, we ensure to enrich their diet; provide watermelon, cucumber, agro-feed, green fodder and a 24-hour water supply," said Sunil Bhardwaj, a Forest Guard.

There are 32 spotted deer, two Barking Deer, and one Goral Deer in the Tanday Park, added Bhardwaj. Besides the deer, arrangements have also been made to protect animals, and reptiles from rising temperatures.

"We sprinkle water in sheds to cool them and the animals are comfortable sitting inside the sheds during the scorching heat", Bhardwaj added. Amid the rising temperature, last week Ahmedabad zoo and Puducherry Forests Department authorities also said that they have made arrangements to protect animals from heat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clashes; Golf-Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022