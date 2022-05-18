Left Menu

DRDO, Indian Navy conduct flight-test of Naval Anti-Ship Missile off Odisha coast

The missile followed the desired sea skimming trajectory and reached the designated target with high degree of accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 15:07 IST
DRDO, Indian Navy conduct flight-test of Naval Anti-Ship Missile off Odisha coast
 The missile employed many new technologies, including an indigenously developed launcher for the helicopter. Image Credit: Twitter(@dprohyd)
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy successfully conducted maiden flight-test of indigenously-developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile launched from a Naval Helicopter from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on May 18, 2022. The mission met all its objectives. It is the first indigenous air launched anti-ship missile system for the Indian Navy.

The missile followed the desired sea skimming trajectory and reached the designated target with high degree of accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms. All the sub-systems performed satisfactorily. The sensors deployed across the test range and near impact point tracked the missile trajectory and captured all the events.

The missile employed many new technologies, including an indigenously developed launcher for the helicopter. The missile guidance system includes state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics. The flight test was witnessed by senior officers of DRDO and the Indian Navy.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and associated teams for the maiden developmental flight test. He said, India attained a high level of capability in the indigenous design and development of Missile systems.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of the project team for successfully proving mission objectives. He complimented the Indian Navy and Naval Flight Test Squadron for their support to the project and said that the system will strengthen offensive capability of Indian Navy.

(With Inputs from PIB)

