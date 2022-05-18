Iraq's SOMO agrees deal with state rail company to transport fuel oil to southern ports

Iraq's state oil marketer SOMO said on Wednesday it agreed with a state-operated railway company to transport fuel oil products from refineries to southern ports.

The agreement came as part of efforts to boost cooperation between local companies on the transportation of petroleum products and to reduce overcrowding on land and increase the quantities transported for export purposes through floating storage tanks, SOMO said.

