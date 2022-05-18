Left Menu

Iraq's SOMO agrees deal with state rail company to transport fuel oil to southern ports

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 18-05-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 15:21 IST
Iraq's SOMO agrees deal with state rail company to transport fuel oil to southern ports
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraq's state oil marketer SOMO said on Wednesday it agreed with a state-operated railway company to transport fuel oil products from refineries to southern ports.

The agreement came as part of efforts to boost cooperation between local companies on the transportation of petroleum products and to reduce overcrowding on land and increase the quantities transported for export purposes through floating storage tanks, SOMO said.

Also Read: Iraq signs contracts with U.S and France to import advanced weapons -state news agency

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Iraq

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022