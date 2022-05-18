Left Menu

From 'Swaraj to New India'; Amit Shah to address international seminar at DU tomorow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to attend an international seminar at Delhi University (DU) on Thursday titled 'Revisiting the Ideas of India from Swaraj to New India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 15:40 IST
From 'Swaraj to New India'; Amit Shah to address international seminar at DU tomorow
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to attend an international seminar at Delhi University (DU) on Thursday titled 'Revisiting the Ideas of India from Swaraj to New India. Shah has consented to deliver the inaugural address of the three-day seminar from May 19 to May 21 on 'Revisiting the Ideas of India from Swaraj to New India. The event is being organised by the Department of Political Science of University of Delhi.

Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will be also attending the event beginning from 12 noon on Thursday. This will be Shah's first event at DU.

The International Seminar, organised as part of the centenary celebrations, will be inaugurated on May 19 at the Multipurpose Hall of the University of Delhi Sports Complex. For the valedictory session of the event on May 21, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been invited as the Chief Guest and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President, ICCR, as Guest of Honour.

As part of the event, there will also be a special lecture by Mukul Kanitkar, the National Organisation Secretary of the Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal on May 19. The journey from Swaraj to New India is the topic of the seminar as this is a journey to re-establish our rich social, cultural, spiritual and holistic existential heritage over the centuries and to embody the ideas that once made us a prosperous civilization beyond the realm of imagination.

This international seminar envisages the journey of India through the ideas that have emerged in the recent past from the last two centuries. This seminar will have sixteen sessions, including four plenary sessions. The sub-themes for the seminar include Swaraj, Vande Mataram, Hindutva, Nationalism and Socialism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022