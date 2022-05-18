Left Menu

EU plans 300-billion-euro investment to quit Russian fossil fuels

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-05-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 16:39 IST
The European Union intends to mobilise up to 300 billion euros of investments by 2030 to end its reliance on Russian oil and gas, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

The investments will include 10 billion euros for gas infrastructure, 2 billion euros for oil, with the rest for clean energy, von der Leyen told reporters, adding that Brussels was also proposing higher legally-binding EU targets for renewable energy and energy savings by 2030.

"RePowerEU will help us to save more energy to accelerate the phasing out of fossil fuel and, most importantly, to kickstart investments on a new scale," she said. "So I would say this will be the speed-charging of our European Green Deal."

