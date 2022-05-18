Left Menu

EU makes plans to tackle energy price spikes, any Russian gas cut-off

That followed months of already high gas prices, caused by surging demand in economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The European Union executive has presented its "REPowerEU" plan to end the bloc's dependence on Russian fossil fuels and accelerate use of renewable energy, but has also set out short-term options designed to limit harm to consumers.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-05-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 16:45 IST
EU makes plans to tackle energy price spikes, any Russian gas cut-off
European Commission Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union can limit the impact of high energy prices through joint gas purchases, the potential use of windfall profits, and a possible price cap if Russia cut gas supplies, the European Commission said on Wednesday. European energy prices hit record highs this year after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier. That followed months of already high gas prices, caused by surging demand in economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The European Union executive has presented its "REPowerEU" plan to end the bloc's dependence on Russian fossil fuels and accelerate the use of renewable energy, but has also set out short-term options designed to limit harm to consumers. The Commission said energy prices were likely to remain high for the next three years, particularly so for the rest of 2022.

A number of the European Union's 27 members have taken steps to reduce energy bills and the Commission said it would allow certain measures through next winter when energy demand surges. These include regulations to limit prices for end-consumers, possible liquidity support for traders and energy companies, and joint EU gas buying, designed to ensure competitive prices.

For electricity, EU members could use windfall profits of power generators to support consumers, extend regulated retail prices for smaller companies and introduce fuel subsidies in regions with limited interconnections. If Russia cuts gas supply to the EU, the Commission would seek to coordinate a reduction of demand, including less affected members lowering their gas demand for the benefit of more affected EU countries.

It might also introduce an "administrative cap" on the gas price, limited to the duration of the emergency, a move that would require new legislation. The Commission said it will seek the endorsement of its proposals by EU governments, call on them to accelerate their preparations in case of reduced Russian gas supply, and will look into adjusting the electricity market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022