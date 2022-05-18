Left Menu

Aether Industries IPO to open on May 24

The initial share sale of speciality chemicals company Aether Industries will open for public subscription on May 24.According to the Red Herring Prospectus RHP, the three-day Initial Public Offering IPO will conclude on May 26. The company has cut the size of the fresh issue of equity shares to Rs 627 crore from Rs 757 crore planned earlier following pre-IPO placement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 17:09 IST
Aether Industries IPO to open on May 24
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The initial share sale of specialty chemicals company Aether Industries will open for public subscription on May 24.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the three-day Initial Public Offering (IPO) will conclude on May 26. The bidding for anchor investors will open on May 23. The company has cut the size of the fresh issue of equity shares to Rs 627 crore from Rs 757 crore planned earlier following pre-IPO placement. In addition, there will be an offer for the sale of up to 28.2 lakh equity shares by the promoter.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance will be used to fund capital expenditure requirements for the proposed greenfield project in Surat, Gujarat, payment of debt, and fund working capital requirements.

Aether Industries is a specialty chemicals manufacturer in India focused on producing advanced intermediates and specialty chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies.

It started with a research and development (R&D) unit in 2013 and began commercial production in 2017. It caters to the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, material science, electronic chemical, high-performance photography, and oil, and gas industry segments.

The company's operating revenue grew to Rs 450 crore in FY21, from Rs 302 crore in FY20. Its net profit climbed to Rs 71 crore in FY21, from Rs 40 crore in FY20.

HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the books running lead managers to the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022