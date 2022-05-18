Left Menu

T’gana Minister meets top business honchos in London, highlights investment opportunities

From there he will leave for Davos, Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum WEF from May 22-26.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 17:10 IST
T'gana Minister meets top business honchos in London, highlights investment opportunities
KT Rama Rao (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday chaired a round table session organized by UK India Business Council in London and interacted with industry leaders from across the globe, with a view to attracting investments to the state.

According to the minister's social media post, top management representatives from Deloitte, HSBC, JCB, E&Y, and Rolls Royce Plc, among others attended the meeting.

IT Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Andrew Fleming participated.

During the session, the Minister introduced the progressive industrial policies of the Telangana government and also highlighted the investment opportunities in priority sectors like Information Technology, BFSI, Food Processing, Pharma and Life Sciences, Aerospace, and Defence.

KTR also mentioned the availability of land, water, power and human resources in the State for prospective investors. The Minister reiterated that Telangana will either "meet or beat" the offer given by any Indian state, it added. Rama Rao on Tuesday departed for London to participate in various meetings organized by UK India Business Council (UKIBC). From there he will leave for Davos, Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) from May 22-26.

