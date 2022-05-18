Left Menu

Farmers agree to end protest after meeting with CM Mann: Sources

They also wanted a notification issued for the minimum support price for maize, moong and basmati.The farmers were also demanding the government to lower the charges on the extension of electricity load from Rs 4,800 to Rs 1,200, 10-12 hours of power supply and release of outstanding sugarcane payments. They were also against the installation of smart electricity meters.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 17:34 IST
Farmers agree to end protest after meeting with CM Mann: Sources
  • Country:
  • India

Protesting Punjab farmers have agreed to end their agitation following a meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here, official sources said.

A meeting between Mann and several farmer leaders took place at Punjab Bhawan to discuss their demands, including a bonus on wheat and beginning paddy sowing from June 10, the sources said.

The meeting lasted for more than two-and-a-half hours.

A consensus has been reached on several demands of farmers, said a farmer leader.

Punjab Rural Development Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal will share details of the meeting at the protest site, said another farmer leader.

Scores of Punjab farmers had sat on a protest near the Chandigarh-Mohali border on Tuesday after they were stopped from heading to the state capital to press the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to meet their various demands.

They had squatted and parked their vehicles in the middle of the road. They spent the night on the Chandigarh-Mohali road near YPS chowk.

Among their various demands, farmers wanted a Rs 500 bonus on each quintal of wheat as its yield has dropped and shriveled because of unprecedented heatwave conditions.

They were also against the Punjab government's decision to allow paddy sowing in a staggered manner from June 18 to lessen the electricity burden and conserve underground water.

The protesters wanted the government to allow them to sow paddy from June 10. They also wanted a notification issued for the minimum support price for maize, moong, and basmati.

The farmers were also demanding the government to lower the charges on the extension of electricity load from Rs 4,800 to Rs 1,200, 10-12 hours of power supply, and release of outstanding sugarcane payments. They were also against the installation of smart electricity meters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022