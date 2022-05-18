Restrictions on the power supply to industries in AP lifted

Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday lifted all restrictions on the power supply to industries, allowing them to run to 100 percent capacity, as the demand-supply position has eased significantly.

With the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission approving the proposals submitted by the Power Distribution Companies (Discoms), the restrictions have been lifted forthwith, an Energy Department release said.

Already, the one-day power holiday for industries, imposed last month when the State faced a shortage of over 50 million units of electricity, was withdrawn on May 9.

"The restriction and control measures have been fully withdrawn and industries also will now get power supply 24x7. So far, the continuous process industries were allowed only 70 percent power utilization because of the shortage in supply," the release said.

