Apply lab findings on fields, minister tells agro scientists

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 18:16 IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh. (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh, who is in Meghalaya, urged agricultural scientists on Wednesday to apply the findings of their laboratory-based research work on the croplands and address food security challenges that would "inevitably come in the way, given the country's exhaustive population''.

Singh emphasized the need to augment food grain yield in the days to come, given the rise in demand. ''Food security challenges are inevitable in the coming years owing to the exhaustive population pressure. The focus should be on taking research outputs from labs to the fields,'' he said, addressing a program of top ICAR scientists and farmers in the Ri Bhoi district.

The minister pointed out that the country, despite the contributions of the Green Revolution, was in "dire need of better quality crop yield" ''A holistic integrated approach is the need of the hour for bringing about any development in an aspirational district like Ri Bhoi,'' he said, urging the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Meghalaya's College of Post Graduate Studies in Agricultural Sciences to work in collaboration, keeping in mind the interest of farmers.

''The country and its villages will be prosperous only when the farmers prosper. If they fetch more economic returns from their harvest, they can use that income to expand agricultural activities,'' he said.

The scientists of the ICAR and the university, during the day, held marathon meetings with Singh on issues pertaining to agriculture and allied sectors, particularly livestock and fishery.

The Union minister insisted that Moringa (Drum stick) plantation should be popularised in the state as it has high carbon absorption potential.

He visited the piggery, poultry and dairy farms run by the institute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

