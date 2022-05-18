Left Menu

Amit Shah condoles death of 12 people in wall collapse in Morbi, speaks with Gujarat CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed his condolences over loss of lives in a wall collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi, and spoke with state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 19:18 IST
Amit Shah condoles death of 12 people in wall collapse in Morbi, speaks with Gujarat CM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed his condolences over loss of lives in a wall collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi, and spoke with state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. In a tweet, the minister said that death of 12 people in a tragedy in Morbi "is very sad".

"I have spoken to the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patelji. The administration working with speed to provide relief. The injured have been rushed to the hospital and are being treated. I express my condolences to the bereaved families," Shah said. In an unfortunate incident, at least 12 labourers died after a wall of a salt factory collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi area on Wednesday.

On receiving information about the wall collapse incident, the administration dispatched fire brigade vehicles, ambulances for rescue operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed condolences over wall collapse incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022