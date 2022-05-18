Left Menu

Meat marketing to be promoted in Punjab

Punjab Animal Husbandry Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal Wednesday assured the poultry, pig and goat farmers that concrete steps would be taken to promote meat marketing in Punjab so that the farmers of Punjab who are involved in this business do not have to travel to other states to sell meat.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:32 IST
Meat marketing to be promoted in Punjab
Punjab Animal Husbandry Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal assured farmers that concrete steps would be taken to promote meat marketing (Photo/Punjab CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Animal Husbandry Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal Wednesday assured the poultry, pig and goat farmers that concrete steps would be taken to promote meat marketing in Punjab so that the farmers of Punjab who are involved in this business do not have to travel to other states to sell meat. This assurance was given by the Minister during a meeting held at Punjab Bhawan with the poultry, pig and goat farmers to further make their profession profitable and solve their problems today.

During this meeting, the farmers engaged in this business openly discussed their grievances with the Minister and the officials of the department. The pig farmers' organizations demanded that a pig processing plant or food park be set up in Punjab so that they do not have to travel to the North-Eastern states to sell meat and they should be facilitated for easy processing of funds and loans from banks. Kuldeep Dhaliwal patiently heard the problems of poultry, pig and goat farmers. He also directed the officers of the department to take necessary steps for the solution of the aforesaid problems. The Minister also assured that a packing plant for goat milk would be set up which would further increase the profitability of the business of goat rearing.

The Minister also decided to hold another meeting next month to discuss the progress report and road map of the decisions taken in this meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022