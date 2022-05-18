Left Menu

TN CM flags off Rs 45 crore worth relief supplies to Lanka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday flagged off a ship laden with relief supplies, the first to be dispatched to crisis-hit Sri Lanka, from here.The first consignment comprises 9,000 metric tonne MT of rice, 200 MT Aavin milk powder and 24 MT life-saving medicines with a combined value of Rs 45 crore.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:43 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday flagged off a ship laden with relief supplies, the first to be dispatched to crisis-hit Sri Lanka, from here.

The first consignment comprises 9,000 metric tonne (MT) of rice, 200 MT Aavin milk powder and 24 MT life-saving medicines with a combined value of Rs 45 crore. The Chief Minister flagged off the cargo carrying the relief, from the Chennai Port, in the presence of his cabinet colleagues and senior officials.

The Chief Minister, who had expressed the intent to send humanitarian aid to the island nation, took up the issue during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 31 and followed it up with the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier on April 29, Stalin piloted a resolution in the state assembly urging the Central government to allow Tamil Nadu's aid to Sri Lanka. He had said about 40,000 MT rice, life-saving drugs and 500 tonne milk powder would be sent to Sri Lanka.

Due to his persistent efforts, the Centre granted permission on May 13, an official release said.

