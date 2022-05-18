Food security licence mandatory for every eatery in Kerala: Health Minister

In the wake of a spate of suspected food poisoning incidents across Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday said a food security licence would be mandatory for all eateries as part of the government's campaign to ensure good food is provided to the people.

The minister said all eateries, hotels and restaurants in the state must obtain a food safety registration or licence within three months and all of them would have to prominently display the toll-free number of the Food Safety department in their establishments.

The other measures, to ensure safe food is provided to citizens, that the government intends to bring in include stricter inspections and putting in place a system that would allow the public to upload complaints along with photographs, the minister said in a release.

These decisions were taken in a high-level meeting of Food Safety Department officials, the release said.

In the meeting, it was also decided that food safety inspections should not be stopped after a while and that it should be a continuous operation.

Various other steps, like getting samples tested in a timely manner, regular analysis of the inspections and strengthening awareness programmes, were also put forward by the minister in the meeting, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)