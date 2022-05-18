Russia will rebuild "freed" territories in Ukraine - RIA

Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:50 IST
Russia will finance the reconstruction of territories in Ukraine that it has taken control of and will repair roads that link those areas with Russia, RIA quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin as saying on Wednesday.

Khusnullin said Russia had "freed" the territories.

He also said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe by capacity, will supply energy to Russia and to Ukraine if the latter pays for it, RIA reported. Russian troops seized the Zaporizhzhia plant from Ukraine.

