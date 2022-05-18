Russia will rebuild "freed" territories in Ukraine - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:50 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia will finance the reconstruction of territories in Ukraine that it has taken control of and will repair roads that link those areas with Russia, RIA quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin as saying on Wednesday.
Khusnullin said Russia had "freed" the territories.
He also said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe by capacity, will supply energy to Russia and to Ukraine if the latter pays for it, RIA reported. Russian troops seized the Zaporizhzhia plant from Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Zaporizhzhia
- Europe
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel demands apology after Russia says Hitler had Jewish roots
Pelosi back in US Capitol after Ukraine trip
Moscow says 1,847 children among thousands transported from Ukraine to Russia
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Borrell says EU aims to pass new Russia sanctions at next Foreign Affairs Council meeting