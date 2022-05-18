Leverage technology to ensure accessible, affordable and quality education for all: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the progress made under National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) and National Digital Educational Architecture (NDEAR) in Shastri Bhawan on Wednesday. Senior officials of the Education and Skill Development Ministry attended the meeting.

The NETF will be the guiding body for National Digital Educational Architecture (NDEAR). It will act as the blueprint for creating a unifying national digital infrastructure to energize and catalyze the entire education ecosystem. NDEAR takes on an 'Open Digital Ecosystem' approach, where a set of principles, standards, specifications, building blocks and guidelines seek to enable different entities to create elements of the digital education ecosystem.

During the meeting, Dharmendra Pradhan called for leveraging technology to ensure accessible, affordable and quality education for all. He stressed on developing a high-quality course curriculum which can be delivered through technology. He also suggested that technology can also be deployed for carrying out objective assessments.

The Minister said that NETF and NDEAR will provide required institutional governance and bring in greater accountability in the system. He said that a working group involving educational boards like CBSE, AICTE, UGC, NCTE, and NCERT will work on the roadmap for NDEAR and NETF. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)