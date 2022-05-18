Left Menu

AIMPLB to extend legal assistance to Muslim side in Gyanvapi case

All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Wednesday decided to extend legal assistance to the Muslim side in the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque case.

Updated: 18-05-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 23:00 IST
Devotees visit Gyanvapi Masjid to offer Namaz in Varanasi on May 13 (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Wednesday decided to extend legal assistance to the Muslim side in the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque case. In a two and a half hours emergency meeting of its executive committee convened today, discussions were held on the Gyanvapi row and Tipu Sultan mosque while some major decisions were also taken.

"Since the matter is in the court, the decision has been taken to extend all possible help by the legal committee to the Muslim side in their fight in the case," said the sources. The Board will seek the opinions of the Centre and the political parties over the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

"The Board will publish pamphlets and books to apprise the public about the half-baked information being made available to the public," said the sources. Meanwhile, Hindu petitioner in the case, Sohan Lal Arya on Monday claimed that the committee found a Shivling at the complex. Arya, who accompanied the court commission for the mosque survey, said that they have found "conclusive evidence".

The Supreme Court heard the plea seeking a stay on the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi on Tuesday and observed that till the next date of hearing Varanasi District Majistrate will ensure that the Shivling area will be protected but it will not impede access of Muslims to the mosque for prayers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

