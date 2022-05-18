Andhra man stabs mother-in-law to death over missing wife

A man allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law to death in Andhra's Kakinada district after he failed to find his wife, who left him months ago, at her place, according to a police official on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Ramesh, who is currently absconding, and the deceased as Venkataramanamma.

According to Pithapuram Town Police Sub Inspector, Shanker Rao, Ramesh's wife, Divya, left him five months ago following her husband's doubts on her, after which she came to stay with her mother. "Ramesh had doubts on his wife, so she came to her mother's place. Today Ramesh went to his mother in law house in anger where he couldn't find her wife Divya who went to Hyderabad for studies. He had an argument with his mother-in-law and later he killed her with a knife," the officer said.

The police have registered a case against the accused and attempts are on to nab him. The mortal remains of the deceased have been sent for postmortem. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)