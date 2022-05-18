VHP annual meeting in June will discuss Gyanvapi issue: Alok Kumar

Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a Hindu organisation, on Tuesday said that a crucial meeting will be held by the organization in June on the issue of the Gyanvapi mosque. A big meeting of Vishwa Hindu Parishad is going to be held in Haridwar on June 10-11. Giving information about the meeting, the President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Alok Kumar said that the meeting is held every year in June.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad has a central guiding board, the saints of the country are its members. In this meeting, they consider the current situation of the country and they give us direction for the future. This time this meeting is going to be held in Haridwar. "We will request the saints to guide us all keeping in view of the current situation of the country. It is natural that what is happening in Varanasi has become important. We will also keep this in front of all the saints," he said. He said that the saints and VHP are going to respect the courts' decision on Gyanvapi in general. "Our society will also trust the court's decision completely. We will wait for the final orders of the court and will then decide the future course of action," he said.

This meeting of Vishwa Hindu Parishad has always been important. In this meeting, hundreds of saints from all over the country will gather and discuss the current situation of the country and after that, further strategy will be decided on it. Before the meeting, this development of Kashi Vishwanath remains a matter of curiosity. On the one hand, where there is enthusiasm among the Hindu community on knowing that a Shivling purportedly exists in the Gyanvapi mosque. The hearing of the case started in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Hearing the Gyanvapi mosque case on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered the Varanasi district magistrate to ensure the area where a shivling was purportedly found is protected without obstructing the Muslim community's right to worship. (ANI)

