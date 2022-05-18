Ukraine dismisses talk of nuclear plant supplying electricity to Russia

Ukraine's state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo on Wednesday dismissed as "physically impossible" the suggestion by a Russian official that a Ukrainian nuclear power plant would supply Russia with electricity.

Russian troops have seized the Zaporizhzhia plant, the biggest in Europe by capacity. RIA new agency earlier quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin as saying the facility would provide energy to Russia and to Ukraine if the latter paid for it. Ukrenergo said the plant was in the Ukrainian grid and remained under the control of Ukrainian specialists.

"Ukraine's power system currently has no physical connections with Russia's power system. Therefore, the supply of electricity from Ukrainian power plants to Russia is currently physically impossible," it said in a statement. Ukrenergo said Moscow was clearly trying to destabilise talks with the European Union about the possibility of boosting electricity exports.

The EU and Ukraine linked Europe's electricity system to the Ukrainian grid on March 16 in response to Russia's invasion. The move means Ukraine can receive emergency power from Europe if military attacks caused power outages. Last month Ukraine said it could export more power to Europe without requiring grid upgrades.

Khusnullin also said Russia would finance the reconstruction of territories in Ukraine that it has taken control of and will repair roads that link those areas with Russia. Russia had "freed" the territories, he added.

