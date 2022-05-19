U.S. Senate confirms Biden's pick for ambassador to Ukraine
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2022 07:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 07:06 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed career diplomat Bridget Brink to be ambassador to Ukraine, a critical post that has been vacant for three years.
Brink was confirmed by unanimous voice vote.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bridget Brink
- Ukraine
- The U.S. Senate
Advertisement