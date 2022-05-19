Yoga is India's heritage, says Rajnath Singh on International Yoga Day

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday participated in the countdown programme for International Yoga Day 2022 in Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh said, "Yoga is one of the most important heritage of the country. Yoga brings new energy and new enthusiasm to our life."

The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY2022) is being promoted through multiple programmes by the Ministry to take the message of Yoga across the world to a wider audience. Union Minister Of State (Defence) Ajay Bhatt also participated in the event.

A curtain raiser event to mark the 100 days countdown to IDY2022 was celebrated on March 13 while a 75-day countdown event was organized at the Red Fort in Delhi. The 25 days countdown to IDY2022 will be celebrated in Hyderabad.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated across the world on June 21 every year. This year, the Yoga Utsav is being celebrated across 75 heritage sites of historical importance as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in order to give a fillip to the brand India. (ANI)

