Truth can't be hidden, time has come to put historical facts in right perspective: RSS on Gyanvapi issue

Amid the Gyanvapi Mosque row, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar on Wednesday said that the time has come to put historical facts in the right perspective before society.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 10:01 IST
RSS leader Sunil Ambekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the Gyanvapi Mosque row, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar on Wednesday said that the time has come to put historical facts in the right perspective before society. Speaking at the Devrishi Narad Patrakar Samman Samaroh, an RSS event, Ambekar said, "Gyanvapi issue is going on. The facts are coming out. I believe we should let them come out. In any case, truth always finds a way out. How long can you hide it? I believe it is the time we put historical facts in the right perspective before society."

The three-day-long court-monitored videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi concluded on Monday. The Hindu petitioner in the case, Sohan Lal Arya on Monday claimed that the committee found a Shivling at the complex. Arya, who accompanied the court commission for the mosque survey, said that they have found "conclusive evidence".

After the conclusion of the survey, the Varanasi court ordered the District Magistrate of Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma, "to seal the area where the Shivling was found and to bar people from going to the place." Hearing the Gyanvapi mosque case on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered the Varanasi district magistrate to ensure the area where a shivling was purportedly found is protected without obstructing the Muslim community's right to worship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

