India reports 2,364 new COVID infections, witnesses marginal rise

With 2,364 fresh cases, India witnessed a slight rise in the registered COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 11:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
With 2,364 fresh cases, India witnessed a slight rise in the registered COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. On Wednesday, India had reported 1,829 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours.

With the addition of fresh cases, India's active cases stand at 15,419. The daily positivity rate of the country is 0.50 per cent.

A total of 2,582 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, added the Ministry. The country also reported 10 COVID-related fatalities, increasing the total reported death count to 5,24,303.

As per the health ministry, India vaccinated total 13,71,603 people taking the number of total vaccinated people to 1,91,79,96,905. (ANI)

