India reports 2,364 new COVID infections, witnesses marginal rise

With 2,364 fresh cases, India witnessed a slight rise in the registered COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. On Wednesday, India had reported 1,829 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours.

With the addition of fresh cases, India's active cases stand at 15,419. The daily positivity rate of the country is 0.50 per cent.

A total of 2,582 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, added the Ministry. The country also reported 10 COVID-related fatalities, increasing the total reported death count to 5,24,303.

As per the health ministry, India vaccinated total 13,71,603 people taking the number of total vaccinated people to 1,91,79,96,905. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)