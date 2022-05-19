Left Menu

Police arrest 5 for terror attack on wine shop in J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla Police have cracked the case of a recent terror attack on a wine shop and arrested four terrorists and one associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession, said Kashmir Zone Police on Thursday.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-05-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 11:21 IST
Police arrest 5 for terror attack on wine shop in J-K's Baramulla
IGP Vijay Kumar, Jammu and Kashmir police (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Baramulla Police have cracked the case of a recent terror attack on a wine shop and arrested four terrorists and one associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession, said Kashmir Zone Police on Thursday. The police recovered five pistols, 23 grenades and explosives from the possession of the terrorists involved in several terror incidents in Baramulla.

"Baramulla Police cracked the case of recent terror attack on wine shop. 4 terrorists and 1 associate of LeT outfit arrested. 5 pistols, 23 grenades, explosive recovered. This terror module was involved in several terror incidents in Baramulla," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted quoting Vijay Kumar IGP, Kashmir. Earlier, on Tuesday one of the two terrorists (pillion rider), wearing a Burka, walked to the window of the wine shop at Baramulla's Dewan Bagh and dropped a grenade inside the shop through the port hole window, and then fled away from the spot. This attack at the wine shop resulted in the death of one Ranjit Singh, while three people were injured.

The other three injured, identified as Govardhan Singh, Ravi Kumar, and Govind Singh are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
4
Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022