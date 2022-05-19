Left Menu

India is new hope for world amidst conflicts: PM Modi

Highlighting the country's rising stature at the international forums, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India offers new hope for the world amidst global unrest and conflicts.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 12:26 IST
Highlighting the country's rising stature at the international forums, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India offers new hope for the world amidst global unrest and conflicts. Addressing the 'Yuva Shivir' organised at Karelibaug, Vadodara via video conferencing, Prime Minister Modi said, "From delivering vaccines and medicines to the world amid the COVID crisis and scattered supply chain to the role of a capable nation for peace in the midst of global unrest and conflicts, India is the new hope of the world today."

Prime Minister's remarks assumed significance amid the Ukraine-Russia war which is adding to the woes of global supply chains. "We are showing the path of Yoga to the entire humanity and the power of Ayurveda. We are emerging as a nation looking forward to a new future, from software to space. Today, the way of working of the government has changed in the country, the thinking of the society has changed and public participation has increased. The goals which were considered impossible for India once, today the world is also seeing how India is doing better in such areas," he said.

Referring to Indian culture, PM Modi said 'Sanskar' means education, service, sensitivity, dedication, determination and strength. "Our saints and scriptures have taught us that any society is formed by continuous character building through generations. Today we are taking a collective resolve, making efforts to build a new India. A new India with a forward-looking approach and ancient tradition! Such a new India, which moves ahead by taking both new thinking and age-old culture together, will give direction to the entire mankind," added Prime Minister.

The 'Yuva Shivir' is being organised by 'Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham and Shree Swaminarayan Temple Karelibaug, Vadodara. As per the Prime Minister's Office, the Shivir aims to involve more youth in social service and nation-building. (ANI)

